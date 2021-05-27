Boyd expected to start for the Tigers against the Indians

Cleveland Indians (26-21, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-30, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +152, Indians -176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 10-17 against AL Central opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Indians are 18-11 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.73, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Tigers won the last meeting 1-0. Michael Fulmer recorded his fourth victory and Niko Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a double for Detroit. Cal Quantrill registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 22 RBIs and is batting .251.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).