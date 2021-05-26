Marquez scheduled to start for Rockies at Mets

Colorado Rockies (19-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-20, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Rockies +110; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Colorado will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 12-5 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .356.

The Rockies are 3-18 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Miguel Castro earned his first victory and Tomas Nido went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith is second on the Mets with 15 RBIs and is batting .245.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .527.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), J.D. Davis: (hand), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Taijuan Walker: (back), Kevin Pillar: (face), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: (back), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).