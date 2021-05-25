Sports

Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until June 2022

The Associated Press

Villareal's Manu Trigueros, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga last round soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Morano)
Villareal's Manu Trigueros, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga last round soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Morano) Pablo Morano AP
MADRID

Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid has been extended until June 2022, the club said on Tuesday.

The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012.

Madrid failed to win a title for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

It remains unclear if Zinedine Zidane will remain as Madrid's coach for next season. He said he would be discussing his future with the club.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Baltimore visits Minnesota, looks to build on Means’ strong performance

May 25, 2021 7:22 AM

Sports

Castellanos takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

May 25, 2021 7:22 AM

Sports

Detroit takes 3-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

May 25, 2021 7:22 AM

Sports

Young and the Hawks visit New York with 1-0 series lead

May 25, 2021 7:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service