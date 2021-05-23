Avalanche sweep Blues from playoffs; Bruins eliminate Caps

Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series.

Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.

The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

BRUINS 3, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored twice, David Pastrnak added a highlight-reel goal and Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as Boston eliminated Washington in five games in the first-round playoff series.

Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.

The only shot that beat Rask was Conor Sheary hammering home his own rebound 11 seconds into the third period. That ended an even-strength goal drought of 147:44, but wasn’t enough to rally the Capitals, who outshot the Bruins 41-19.

Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime.

PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3, 2 OT

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville beat Carolina to tie the first-round series 2-2.

Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund each had two assists for Nashville.

Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists. Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves.

JETS 5, OILERS 4, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for Winnipeg, which erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat Edmonton and take a 3-0 lead in the opening-round playoff series.

Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and force overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, Zack Kassian and Jujhar Khaira also scored, and Connor McDavid had three assists in the game played in front of no fans at Bell MTS Place, where the Oilers went 4-1 in the regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves for the Jets. Mike Smith stopped 32 shots for the Oilers.