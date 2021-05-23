Inter gets title party started by beating Udinese 5-1

Inter Milan's supporters celebrate their team's Serie A title prior to the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Udinese, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Inter won its first Serie A title in 11 years this month. (Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse via AP) AP

Inter Milan got its title party started by crushing Udinese 5-1 in the final round of Serie A on Sunday.

Inter had clinched the title earlier in the month but there was an award ceremony on the field after its final match, with captain Samir Handanović lifting the trophy to huge cheers from inside and outside the stadium.

There were 1,000 invited guests allowed into San Siro as friends and family and 4,500 fans outside in an allocated area. Hundreds of them had started gathering hours before the team arrived, carrying flags and setting off flares while chanting songs to celebrate Inter’s first Serie A title in 11 years.

After the celebrations on the field, the players went to one of San Siro's iconic towers to continue the party with the fans below.

Fans have been banned from matches in Italy for the majority of the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, apart from a brief period shortly after the start of the season when up to 1,000 spectators were allowed into stadiums.

Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen set Inter on the way to victory with first-half goals. Lautaro Martínez converted a penalty 10 minutes after the break with Ivan Perišić and Romelu Lukaku also scoring to add to the festive atmosphere.

Roberto Pereyra netted a late penalty for Udinese.

Much more will be at stake later on, with three teams fighting it out for the final two Champions League berths.

AC Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, visits already-qualified Atalanta. Napoli hosts Hellas Verona.

Milan and Napoli are a point ahead of fifth-place Juventus, which visits Bologna in what could be Andrea Pirlo’s last match after just one year as coach of the Bianconeri.