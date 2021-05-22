Orioles take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Nationals

Baltimore Orioles (17-27, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (18-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -157, Orioles +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals are 10-10 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .317.

The Orioles have gone 11-9 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .373 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .533 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-2. Stephen Strasburg recorded his first victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Washington. Jorge Lopez registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .317.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .533.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .277 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).