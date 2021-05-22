Colorado hosts Arizona after Marquez’s solid showing

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -104, Diamondbacks -113; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Arizona.

The Rockies are 9-21 against NL West teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Diamondbacks are 6-12 in division matchups. Arizona's lineup has 49 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 11 homers.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-1. German Marquez notched his third victory and Ryan McMahon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Seth Frankoff registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and is slugging .509.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 extra base hits and is batting .230.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .181 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).