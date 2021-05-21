Sports

Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets celebrate an overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets celebrate an overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON AP
EDMONTON, Alberta

Paul Stastny scored at 4:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Stastny’s screened wrist shot beat goaltender Mike Smith high to the right corner.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, and Smith stopped 35 shots.

Winnipeg won the opener 4-1 on Wednesday night. The series shifts to Winnipeg for games Sunday and Monday nights.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl — the NHL’s top two scorers — have been held off the scoresheet in the first two game.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Golden Knights take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Wild

May 21, 2021 9:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service