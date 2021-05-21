Sports
Tina Charles stars against former team, Mystics beat Liberty
Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.
Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Atkins added five 3-pointers and the Mystics were 16 of 31 from distance.
Shavonte Zellous scored 11 points off the bench and Natasha Cloud had eight assists for Washington (1-2), which scored 23 points off turnovers. Charles also grabbed nine rebounds and Erica McCall had 13.
Atkins made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter to help Washington build a 29-15 lead. Charles had 18 points and seven rebounds in the first half, and Atkins added 17 points for a 52-46 advantage.
Sydney Wiese made a step-back 3-pointer, capping Washington's 15-5 run to open the third quarter, for a 67-51 lead. The Mystics opened the fourth on a 14-0 run to seal it.
Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points. Kylee Shook scored 11 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 10.
Laney scored 16 of her 18 first-half points in the second quarter.
