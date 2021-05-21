Sports

Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team's game against D.C. United on May 16.

Nani will miss Sunday's game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls.

The 34-year-old Portuguese winger was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlando's 1-0 win. The incident was reviewed by MLS's disciplinary committee, which decided on the additional discipline.

