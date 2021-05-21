Bucks open playoffs against the Heat

Miami Heat (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 227

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Milwaukee went 2-1 against Miami during the regular season. The Bucks won the last regular season meeting 122-108 on May 15. Bryn Forbes scored 21 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Kendrick Nunn recorded 31 points in defeat for Miami.

The Bucks are 30-12 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.0.

The Heat are 24-18 in conference matchups. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 41.5 rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.5 points and is adding 6.9 rebounds. Nunn is averaging 15.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124 points, 48.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 46.9% shooting.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 50.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Omer Yurtseven: day to day (not with team), Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).