Washington cuts longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team's Morgan Moses (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. A person with direct knowledge of the move said Washington is releasing longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses and reserve Geron Christian. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, May 20, 2021, because the team had not announced the transactions. They're expected to be made official soon. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) AP

Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization's longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions.

Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. The 39-year-old is a free agent effective immediately.

Releasing Moses saves $7.5 million, and moving on from 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian almost another $1 million against the salary cap. Washington is hoping those savings are worth some uncertainty at the two starting tackle positions.

Washington still has holdover Cornelius Lucas, who started half the season last year on the left side, signed former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafted Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round. Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is also on the roster but had his rookie season limited by injuries to one game at guard.

Bringing in Leno and Cosmi led to this development: the team gave Moses' camp permission to seek a trade before he was released. Even though a trade didn't materialize, the 2014 third-round pick with 106 regular-season and playoff games of NFL experience, including 99 starts, shouldn't have trouble finding a new team.

Moses was one of a shrinking number of holdovers under coach Ron Rivera still left from the previous regime. Moses, a native of Richmond, Virginia, where the team has held training camp for the better part of a decade, was a fan favorite, most notably as the subject of a viral “Morgan Moses Pancakes” campaign that led to local IHOP restaurants honoring him for his pancake-style blocks.