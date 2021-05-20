Colorado Rapids take on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action

Colorado Rapids (3-1-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-2-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -145, Colorado +377, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-2-4 in home games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Erik Duenas (injured).

Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).