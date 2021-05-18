Chicago’s Anderson puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (25-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-26, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.30 ERA, .95 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Twins are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .422, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox have gone 16-8 against division opponents. Chicago ranks second in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .357.

The White Sox won the last meeting 16-4. Dallas Keuchel secured his third victory and Danny Mendick went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Chicago. J.A. Happ registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz is second on the Twins with nine home runs and is slugging .518.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .260 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist), Mitch Garver: (knee).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).