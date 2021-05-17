Yanks DH Stanton 10-day IL (quad) , LHP Britton has setback

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reacts as he flies out to Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Brett Phillips during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain, and left-handed pitcher Zack Britton had a potential setback in his recovery from elbow surgery.

The Yankees made the move with Stanton before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played before being held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Manager Aaron Boone said Britton was dealing with some soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he threw to hitters for the first time. Boone said the lefty's planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days.

"I think just general soreness," Boone said. “It could just be related to the normal ramp-up of going into a sim game and facing hitters.”

Britton is on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from is elbow.

Stanton was with the team in Texas, but Boone said the decision was made to put him on the IL after a conversation with team officials and the slugger following Sunday's game. It was determined that it would be a least a few more days before Stanton would be ready, and with a soft-tissue issue they decided to take the extra time to heal completely.

“Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we’ll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely,” Boone said. “As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it’s something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation.”

An MRI is still possible for Stanton, who could be eligible to be activated after the Yankees' off day next Monday.

Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

Boone said former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who missed his 12th game because of a left knee sprain, is expected to be back at some time during the series, as soon as Tuesday.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York doing treatments at Yankee Stadium.