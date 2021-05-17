Chicago’s Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Twins Monday.

The Twins are 6-8 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox are 15-8 in division matchups. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .343 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Lance Lynn recorded his fourth victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Michael Pineda took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz is second on the Twins with 13 extra base hits and is batting .291.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with eight home runs and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (undisclosed), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).