Inter Miami spoils Cincinnati’s home opener with a 3-2 win

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín's shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

At the 82nd minute, Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.

Álvaro Barreal got Cincinnati (0-3-1) on the board with a shot from the center of the box and found the bottom right corner at the 59th minute.

At the 38th minute, Higuaín took a pass from his brother, Federico Higuaín, slipped a defender and put it past keeper Kenneth Vermeer for a 2-0 lead

Brek Shea started Miami off when he got inside a defender and tapped in a long pass from Gregore in the seventh minute.

