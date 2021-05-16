Liberty downs Fever for first 2-0 start since 2016 season

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn't won its first two games to start a season since 2016.

After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought the Fever to within 20-15 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, New York closed the quarter with an 11-3 run.

The Liberty led 41-35 at halftime before Danielle Robinson made a pair of free throws to reduce Indiana's deficit to four early in the third but the Fever never got closer.

Mitchell paced Indiana (0-2) with 16 points, Danielle Robinson added 13 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Jantel Lavender grabbed 16 rebounds and Teaira McCowan 10 rebounds.