Sports

Bassett caps flurry, Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1 for 3rd straight

The Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.

Cole Bassett capped a four-goal flurry late in the first half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Bassett pressured goalkeeper Marko Maric to switch feet while playing out of the back and a leaping Bassett got his right foot on the attempted clearance, blocking it back into the goal to make it 3-1 in the 42nd minute.

Sam Vines opened the scoring in the 29th minute for Colorado (3-1-1). Michael Barrios cut a pass back into the center of the penalty area and Vines finished it with a left-footed shot. Diego Rubio doubled the Rapids’ lead in the 36th minute, heading home Barrios’ cross.

Christian Ramírez cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Dynamo (2-2-2) in the 39th minute with a skidding right-footed shot from a step inside the 18-yard box.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

May 16, 2021 7:16 PM

Sports

Saints adding OL Murphy, DL Neal and LB Poling

May 16, 2021 7:09 PM

Health & Medicine

Yemen national soccer team coach dies from COVID-19

May 16, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Pulido scores twice, Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-0

May 16, 2021 7:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service