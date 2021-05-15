2 England rugby coaches leave roles after Six Nations

Sports

Two members of Eddie Jones’ backroom staff stepped down Friday in the wake of England’s worst performance in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Simon Amor, the attack coach, and Jason Ryles, the skills coach from Australia, have left their roles, weeks after a review into England’s fifth-place finish that Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said would prompt changes.

The RFU said a mutual decision was taken with Amor to allow him to explore new opportunities after 15 months in Jones’ coaching team. Amor previously headed up England’s sevens program.

Ryles has chosen to stay in Australia with his family, the RFU said, “due to the challenges created by COVID-19.” He only joined England on a full-time basis in October 2020 after winning the NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm in rugby league.

Jones, who was recently backed to stay on in his job following the RFU review, will oversee the attacking coaching while a replacement for Amor is sought.

England will play the United States and Canada in home tests this summer. There is also an “A” international against Scotland.

