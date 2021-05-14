Kluber scheduled to start for Yankees at Orioles

New York Yankees (20-17, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-21, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +162, Yankees -188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will meet on Friday.

The Orioles are 7-10 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, John Means leads them with a mark of 9.2.

The Yankees are 9-13 in division games. New York has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with nine, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Tanner Scott notched his first victory and Trey Mancini went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Jonathan Loaisiga took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with seven home runs and is slugging .448.

Stanton leads the Yankees with 15 extra base hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .206 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (covid-19), Rougned Odor: (knee).