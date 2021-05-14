Struggling Rangers look to break 3-game losing streak against Astros

Texas Rangers (18-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (21-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Wes Benjamin (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -228, Rangers +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 16-8 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has slugged .433, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers are 5-5 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Brooks Raley notched his first victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Houston. Brett Martin registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez ranks second on the Astros with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .618.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yuli Gurriel: (illness).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).