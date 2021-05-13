Nationals look to stop 4-game losing streak against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-17, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-19, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -103, Phillies -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals are 5-9 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Phillies have gone 10-10 against division opponents. Philadelphia's lineup has 41 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with eight homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Alvarado earned his third victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Brad Hand took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 15 RBIs and is batting .318.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and is slugging .475.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).