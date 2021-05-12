Sports

JRM wins appeal to overturn Gragson's disqualification

The Associated Press

Noah Gragson drives into turn 1 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Darlington, S.C.
Noah Gragson drives into turn 1 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Terry Renna AP
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

An appeals officer ruled Wednesday that JR Motorsports did not violate any rules when NASCAR disqualified Noah Gragson at Darlington Raceway.

The decision restored the fourth-place finish Gragson earned Saturday in the Xfinity Series race and he can collect the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus he'd won.

NASCAR said Gragson's car failed post-race inspection for violating a rule regarding how the suspension is mounted. The rule states "All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

JRM appealed the penalty and Roger Werner, the final appeal officer, did not provide a reason for reversing NASCAR's call.

NASCAR cannot appeal Werner's decision.

