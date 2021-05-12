Cincinnati Reds (16-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-20, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +140, Reds -161; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh's Frazier puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Reds.

The Pirates are 7-13 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.3 RBIs per game this season. Colin Moran leads the team with 19 total runs batted in.

The Reds are 8-6 in division matchups. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with a mark of .432.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. JT Brubaker earned his third victory and Adam Frazier went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jeff Hoffman took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Evans leads the Pirates with four home runs and has eight RBIs.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 24 RBIs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).