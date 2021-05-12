Seattle takes 3-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

Seattle Mariners (18-18, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (19-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-1, 3.59 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -261, Mariners +216; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 9-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .340 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an OBP of .421.

The Mariners are 9-10 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .265.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-4. Garrett Cleavinger earned his first victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Rafael Montero took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 36 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 4-6, .206 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (right elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).