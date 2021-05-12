Houston hosts Los Angeles after McCullers Jr.’s strong performance

Los Angeles Angels (16-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (3-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Angels +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lance McCullers. McCullers threw eight innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Astros are 14-8 against teams from the AL West. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for third in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Angels have gone 7-10 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 47 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 10, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-1. Lance McCullers Jr. secured his third victory and Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Aaron Slegers took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 17 extra base hits and is batting .333.

Jared Walsh leads the Angels with 29 RBIs and is batting .339.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (back), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).