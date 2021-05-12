Vancouver heads to Calgary for division matchup

Vancouver Canucks (21-27-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-26-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -174, Canucks +140

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits Calgary for a North Division matchup.

The Flames are 23-26-3 against division opponents. Calgary has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 21-27-3 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

Vancouver knocked off Calgary 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 43 total points for the Flames, 17 goals and 26 assists. Johnny Gaudreau has seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Brock Boeser has 41 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).