Sports

Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Tigers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (12-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-3, 2.27 ERA, .93 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +141, Twins -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Tigers are 5-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .276 is last in the MLB. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.

The Twins are 6-5 against AL Central Division teams. Minnesota has slugged .425, good for third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .550 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer earned his second victory and Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 37 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Cruz leads the Twins with 11 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

Get unlimited digital access

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (concussion protocol), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist), Mitch Garver: (shoulder).

  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Brad Biggs: Bears have Justin Fields. But what if they had actually landed Russell Wilson?

Football

Dave Hyde: Who wouldn’t want Aaron Rodgers for four elite years?

College Sports

College basketball players are transferring at a record rate. What does it mean for the sport?

Sports

Oklahoma City faces Sacramento, aims to end 6-game skid

May 09, 2021 12:23 AM

Celebrities

Milwaukee plays San Antonio on 5-game win streak

May 09, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Utah visits Golden State following Curry’s 49-point performance

May 09, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service