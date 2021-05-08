Sports
Defending champion Crew beat United for 1st win of season
Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the defending MLS champion Columbus Crew won for the first time this season, beating D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.
Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2).
D.C. United (1-3-0) had two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute.
Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd.
NASHVILLE 2, REVOLUTION 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl scored in Nashville's victory over New England.
Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute, and Muyl connected in the 75th for Nashville’s (1-0-3).
New England dropped to 2-1-1.
WHITECAPS 2, MONTREAL 0
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored twice in the second half to lift Vancouver past Montreal.
The Whitecaps (2-1-1) are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June. Montreal fell to 1-1-2.
RED BULLS 2, TORONTO FC 0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored his first goal for New York and and Caden Clark added a late goal to finish off Toronto.
New York improved to 2-2-0, and Toronto dropped to 0-2-1.
DYNAMO 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for the draw with Houston.
Fabrice-Jean Picault opened the scoring for Houston (1-1-2) on a penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th minute. Obrian tied it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd.
UNION 2, FIRE 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored to help Philadelphia beat Chicago.
Andre Blake came up with a late save for his 40th shutout. The Union (1-2-1) have won five of their last six matches against the Fire (0-3-1).
Comments