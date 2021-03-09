Loyola faces Army in Patriot League semis

No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.) (5-10, 5-10) vs. No. 4 seed Army (12-8, 8-7)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army is ready to face Loyola (Md.) with a spot in the Patriot League championship game up for grabs. Army earned an 89-66 win over American in its most recent game, while Loyola (Md.) won 76-68 against Navy in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Santi Aldama is averaging 21 points and 10.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is also a key contributor, producing 11.4 points and five rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Aldama has connected on 34.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Greyhounds. Army has an assist on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) across its past three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

