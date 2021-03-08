No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary’s 78-55 in WCC semifinals

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) and Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP

Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.

Jalen Suggs scored 15 points for the Zags, who will play BYU or Pepperdine Tuesday night for a chance to win their ninth WCC title in 11 years.

The Gaels (14-9) were little more than a speed bump against Gonzaga's ultra-efficient offense and struggled to get their own shots to fall, shooting 2 for 20 from the 3-point arc.

Logan Johnson led Saint Mary's with 15 points.

Gonzaga won the two regular-season meetings by double digits.

The Zags had to overcome a slow start to win 73-59 in Moraga, California, but won 87-65 in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 17 to win their 10th regular-season WCC title in 11 years.

Gonzaga got off to a quick start in the third go-round, going up nine in the opening 4 1/2 minutes while putting on an offensive display in a dominating first half.

The Zags hit 18 of 28 shots and Timme had 15 points in 17 minutes to give the Zags a 44-26 halftime lead.

The Gaels spent most of the first half struggling to get into their offense, repeatedly forcing up shots late in the shot clock.

Gonzaga pushed its lead to 27 in the first five minutes of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's has given the Zags trouble in the WCC Tournament in previous years, but doesn't have the firepower to hang with them this season.

Another game, another blowout win for Gonzaga. Now, a chance to win another WCC tournament title.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga will face the BYU-Pepperdine winner in Tuesday's championship game.