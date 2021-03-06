Sports

Buster scores 20 to carry Lamar past McNeese St. 60-51

The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La.

Davion Buster had 20 points as Lamar beat McNeese State 60-51 on Saturday.

Anderson Kopp had 15 points for Lamar (8-17, 7-10 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Kasen Harrison added seven assists. Avery Sullivan had nine rebounds.

McNeese State totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Carlos Rosario had 13 points for the Cowboys (10-13, 4-11). Collin Warren added 12 points. Keyshawn Feazell had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Lamar defeated McNeese State 64-56 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Ledecky wins 800 free, finishes 4-for-4 in Texas meet

March 06, 2021 7:42 PM

Hockey

Wild come unglued in 5-2 loss against Coyotes to end road trip

Golf

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Veteran Lee Westwood carries 1-shot lead into Sunday

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service