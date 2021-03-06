Sports
No. 10 Indiana women rout Purdue, team mark for Big Ten wins
Mackenzie Jones scored 11 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter as No. 10 Indiana pulled away from pesky in-state rival Purdue for a 74-59 Big Ten win that made program history on Saturday.
The Hoosiers (18-4, 16-2) set a school record for most conference wins in a season with their ninth consecutive victory. Their previous mark of 15 Big Ten wins was set in 1982-83.
As much as this season has been defined by success, losses to No. 8 Maryland and Ohio State could prevent Indiana from winning the conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament.
Jones, a sophomore post player who also had nine rebounds, scored seven points as part of a 13-2 run to open the final quarter as Indiana built a 13-point cushion. Purdue was scoreless for nearly five minutes and outscored 21-8 in the final quarter.
Aleksa Gulbe added 14 points, Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 11 and Grace Berger 10 for the Hoosiers.
Purdue (7-15, 3-15) is at the end of its worst season since 5-23 under Ruth Jones in 1983-84. Kayana Traylor scored 17 points and Brooke Moore had 13.
The Boilermakers traded the lead several times early, fell behind by five points at halftime, then closed to a 53-51 deficit entering the final quarter.
TIP-INS
Purdue: Barring a conference tournament title, the Boilermakers will finish with the worst record in Sharon Versyp's two decades as a head coach. Her previous worst was 11-20 in 2014-15. ... Versyp and Indiana coach Teri Moren are Purdue graduates.
Indiana: Has won five consecutive Barn Burner Trophy games against the in-state rival Boilermakers, the longest IU streak since the trophy was introduced in 1993-94. ... Purdue leads the all-time series 19-9.
UP NEXT
Purdue: At Big Ten tournament Tuesday.
Indiana: At Big Ten tournament Tuesday.
