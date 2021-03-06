Montana takes on Warner Pacific

Warner Pacific vs. Montana (12-12)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be taking on the Knights of NAIA program Warner Pacific. The teams last played on March 5, when the Grizzlies outshot Warner Pacific 51.6 percent to 37.3 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on the way to a 31-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kyle Owens has averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Complementing Owens is Josh Bannan, who is averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.OUTSTANDING OWENS: Owens has connected on 44.7 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Grizzlies offense scored 64.1 points per contest in those nine games.

