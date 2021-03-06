Texas State faces App State in Sun Belt quarters

App State (14-11, 8-8) vs. No. 1 seed Texas State (18-6, 12-3)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: App State is set to meet Texas State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament. Texas State earned a 61-57 win over ULM on Saturday, while App State won 67-60 against Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State's Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively scored 43 percent of all Mountaineers points this season, although that figure has decreased to 28 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Caleb Asberry has connected on 41.4 percent of the 111 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last five games. He's also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 25 assists on 62 field goals (40.3 percent) across its previous three outings while App State has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 61.1 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Bobcats have allowed only 56.6 points per game over their seven-game winning streak.

