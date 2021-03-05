Sports
Cole scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Grand Canyon 59-55
Evan Cole scored 20 points and Trey Woodbury scored 16 and Utah Valley edged Grand Canyon 59-55 on Friday night.
Fardaws Aimaq grabbed 15 of the Wolverines' 45 rebounds as Utah Valley (11-9, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference) out-rebounded Grand Canyon by 13.
Alessandro Lever had 16 points for the Antelopes (14-6, 8-3) and Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer each scored 10. Grand Canyon scored a season-low 24 first-half points.
