Ertel scores 21 to carry UAB over North Texas 65-51

The Associated Press

DENTON, Texas

Michael Ertel tied his season high with 21 points as UAB topped North Texas 65-51 on Friday night.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (20-6, 12-5 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 11 points. Kassim Nicholson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Javion Hamlet had 16 points for the Mean Green (13-8, 9-4). Thomas Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zachary Simmons had 10 points and nine rebounds.

