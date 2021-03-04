Group suing state says California will allow indoor high school sports to resume

Ryan Hardt, far right, junior quarterback for the Ponderosa High School football team, takes a snap as senior running back Cody Pomi, at right near Hardt, moves into action during the team’s first padded practice back at the school Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Shingle Springs. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Indoor high school sports could return soon across the state of California.

A group suing the state announced Thursday in San Diego it reached a deal with the state that will allow all indoor and outdoor sports throughout California. San Diego-based attorney Stephen Grebing, who represented football players Nicholas Gardinera and Cameron Woolsey, won a pair of lawsuits against the state fighting for prep sports to reopen. Marlon Gardinera, Scripps Ranch football coach, announced the deal at a 10 a.m. news conference.

“We have reached a settlement with the state of California on our lawsuit, the terms of the temporary restraining order here in San Diego, allowing all student-athletes to return will now go into effect statewide,” Marlon Gardinera said. “All high school sports can begin in California.”

The new guidelines let kids play under safe guidelines and protocols, though the decision still falls to county health departments and school districts. The new guidelines also apply to youth club and recreation teams.

Grebing said some fans will be allowed at events. Each player will be allowed to invite up to four immediate family members. The guidelines will be released shortly, he said.

Prep boys and girls basketball, volleyball and wrestling could all play this spring. The Sac-Joaquin Section revised its calendar in January to allow all sports but football to play games until June 12. The move was designed to give schools flexibility if their sport was permitted to play under the tiers set by the California Department of Public Health.

The group suing the state argued and won their case in district court. They argued the state was violating due process guaranteed by the Constitution. The lawsuit said it was unfair to create guidelines that applied to outdoor sports but not indoor sports.

Under the new deal, sports would be allowed to resume in counties with fewer than 14 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. In the weekly data update Tuesday, only four counties in the state had a rate of 14 cases per 100,000 or higher.

The state will provide money for testing football, rugby and water polo teams. Other teams and players will be up to individual school districts. The California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees high school sports, still has to review the updated guidelines and announce specifics of its own.

The new rules are a big win for Let Them Play advocate and Wheatland boys and girls volleyball coach Bill Evans. He helped start the volleyball group that advocated for a safe and swift return to prep volleyball and other indoor sports.

“Today’s announcement is great news for CA indoor sport student-athletes,” Evans said by text. “There is still details around testing and of course now districts/leagues/sections have to work on schedules. ADs and Coaches of indoor sports will have to work together to balance gym time. I think transportation is also a key logistical piece to work out for matches/games. My hope is everyone works together and gives all indoor sports a chance at a season. Northern and Sac-Joaquin sections have given extensions for girls volleyball. Some other sections still haven’t moved on the 3/20 end date for girls volleyball so that needs attention”