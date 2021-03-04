Charlotte looks to end streak vs Marshall

Charlotte (9-13, 5-9) vs. Marshall (13-6, 7-5)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to extend Charlotte's conference losing streak to seven games. Charlotte's last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 68-65 on Jan. 30. Marshall is coming off a 73-72 win at home over North Texas on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Marshall's scoring this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Charlotte, Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to account for 69 percent of all Charlotte scoring.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has seven field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Charlotte is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Marshall is a flawless 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3 percent or less. The Thundering Herd are 3-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marshall offense is ranked 17th in the country by scoring 81.1 points per game this season. Charlotte has only averaged 63.3 points per game, which ranks 313th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25