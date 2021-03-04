Akron looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (12-10, 9-8) vs. Akron (14-7, 12-6)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last five wins against the RedHawks, Akron has won by an average of 16 points. Miami's last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2019, a 68-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dalonte Brown, Mekhi Lairy, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all RedHawks points over the team's last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Loren Cristian Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The RedHawks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 4-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25