Coyotes ride 3-goal 2nd period to 3-2 win over LA Kings
Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals in the second period, and Antti Raanta made 40 saves in the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.
Johan Larsson scored 13 seconds after Schmaltz's goal, and the Coyotes snapped a two-game skid by hanging on in the final minute of their only road game in a 27-day span.
Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots for the Kings, who couldn't recover from a terrible 3 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Gabriel Vilardi added a goal in the third, but the Kings took a late penalty and couldn't get a last-ditch equalizer.
Los Angeles returned home from a successful six-game road trip and failed to earn a point for only the second time in 10 games. The Kings have lost three straight after a six-game winning streak.
After opening the game with 29 scoreless minutes, the teams combined for four goals in a frantic 3:27.
Arizona opened the scoring when Jordan Oesterle threaded a cross-ice pass through three Kings sticks to Keller, who banked his seventh goal of the season off the near post.
Doughty tied it 93 seconds later with a rising shot through traffic for his seventh goal. The 2016 Norris Trophy winner has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the 2019-20 season.
Schmaltz put the Coyotes back ahead 1:41 later with a quick shot on another power play, and Larsson capitalized on a turnover moments later for his third goal.
DEWEY ON THE POWER PLAY
Doughty's power-play goal was the 63rd of his career, which began in 2008. Only Montreal's Shea Weber (91) has more man-advantage goals among NHL defensemen during that nearly 13-year span.
WHAT'S NEXT
Coyotes: Host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
Kings: Host the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
