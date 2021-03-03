Milwaukee faces Memphis, looks to stop road slide

Milwaukee Bucks (21-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bucks take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-10 in home games. Memphis is ninth in the NBA allowing just 110.7 points per game while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Bucks are 7-9 in road games. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The Grizzlies and Bucks face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks ranks second on the Grizzlies with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 15.6 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 20.5 points per game. Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 31.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 46.9% shooting.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (concussion protocol), Kyle Anderson: out (illness).

Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jaylen Adams: out (health and safety protocols).