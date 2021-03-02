Lake Placid raising cash for Olympic hockey monument

It’s been 41 years since the U.S. Olympic hockey team left a lasting impression at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, and now there's a push to build a monument celebrating that special moment.

A three-year project is underway to raise money for a statue by sculptor Robert Eccleston depicting members of the U.S. hockey team celebrating on the medal stand.

“We felt that this incredible sports moment and the ultimate example of teamwork exemplified by the group richly deserved its own monument,” Katie Million, who with Jeff Potter leads the Monument to a Miracle Committee, told the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.

The fundraiser is supported by the Friends of the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team LLC, as well as Northway Brewing.

“Living in Lake Placid for almost 20 years, you feel the impact of the 1980 miracle hockey team every day,” Million said. “Walking through the doors of the Herb Brooks Arena in the Olympic Center still brings chills.”

Million said donations for the monument project are now being accepted.

“We hope to keep the team’s legacy alive and provide an opportunity for future generations of Americans to learn about the 1980 miracle hockey team and the values that led to their gold medal victory,” she told the newspaper.