Sports

Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Oklahoma City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Oklahoma City. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-10 in conference matchups. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Tim Hardaway Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Thunder are 6-15 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 6.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.4 rebounds and averages 28.6 points. Jalen Brunson is shooting 54.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 6.3 assists while scoring 23.2 points per game. Bazley is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 12 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (thumb).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (groin), Darius Miller: day to day (illness), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

  Comments  

Sports

Montreal faces Ottawa on 4-game home slide

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Top East Division teams square off in Bruins-Capitals matchup

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Blues visit the Ducks after Sanford’s 2-goal game

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Arizona takes on Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight road win

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

San Jose faces Colorado in division matchup

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Toronto takes on Edmonton, aims for 5th straight road win

March 02, 2021 12:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service