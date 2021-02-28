Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (9-15, 8-5) vs. Nicholls State (15-6, 12-2)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Northwestern State. Nicholls State's last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 78-71 on Feb. 6. Northwestern State beat Southeastern Louisiana by 18 at home in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nicholls State's Ty Gordon has averaged 15.1 points while Najee Garvin has put up 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Demons, Trenton Massner has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jamaure Gregg has put up 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 32.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 67.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern State has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points and allowing 70.7 points during those contests. Nicholls State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.6 points while giving up 66.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25