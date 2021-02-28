CSU looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (5-18, 3-16) vs. Colorado State (15-4, 12-3)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. In its last five wins against the Falcons, Colorado State has won by an average of 21 points. Air Force's last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2018, a 78-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force's Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and Ameka Akaya have collectively scored 39 percent of all Falcons scoring this season, although that figure has slipped to 27 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE A.J.: A.J. Walker has connected on 40.5 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last five games. He's also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Colorado State is a perfect 11-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-4 when fewer than four Rams players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 73.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25