Top scorers meet in Edmonton-Toronto matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (16-4-2, first in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-9-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's top scorers, Connor McDavid and Mitchell Marner, meet when Edmonton and Toronto face off. McDavid leads the NHL with 40 points and Marner is third in the league with 32 points.

The Oilers have gone 14-9-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by McDavid with 14.

The Maple Leafs are 16-4-2 in division play. Toronto is second in the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 18.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 14 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 40 points. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 18 goals and has 31 points. Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body), Auston Matthews: day to day (hand/wrist).