Carolina visits Florida after shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (13-6-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-4-3, first in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Carolina after the Hurricanes beat Florida 4-3 in a shootout.

The Panthers have gone 13-4-3 against division opponents. Florida is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patric Hornqvist with nine.

The Hurricanes are 13-6-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 65 goals and is seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game. Vincent Trocheck leads the team with 10.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hornqvist leads the Panthers with nine goals and has 18 points. Frank Vatrano has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 10 goals and has 17 points. Jordan Staal has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).