Jaworski scores 23 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 75-69

Justin Jaworski scored 23 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 75-69 on Saturday to clinch the Patriot League's Central Division title and earn the third seed to the upcoming playoffs.

E.J. Stephens had 16 points for Lafayette (8-5, 8-5). Neal Quinn added 10 points. Kyle Jenkins had nine points and seven rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-9, 4-9). Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.

Lafayette defeated Lehigh 82-70 on Jan. 3, and the two teams close the regular season against each other on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25